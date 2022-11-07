KBO club Landers to extend manager Kim Won-hyong
INCHEON, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- The SSG Landers announced Monday they will extend manager Kim Won-hyong, showing faith in the skipper in the midst of the South Korean baseball championship series.
The Landers issued the press release on the decision one hour before the start of Game 5 of the Korean Series against the Kiwoom Heroes at Incheon SSG Landers Field, just west of Seoul. They said further details of the new deal will be negotiated after the conclusion of the series.
Kim's initial two-year deal had been set to expire at the end of this season.
In 2022, Kim led the Landers to the best record in the regular season at 88-52-4 (wins-losses-ties), resulting in a bye to the Korean Series. They have split the four games against the Heroes, but will have a chance to celebrate the title on home field this week, either in Game 6 on Tuesday or Game 7 on Wednesday.
