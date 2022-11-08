Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon only rebukes police, doesn't hold gov't responsible (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Opposition party calls for interior minister's resignation; ruling party blames former gov't (Kookmin Daily)
-- Parties blame police's inaction; Yoon vows to hold police responsible (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon vows sweeping overhaul of police, stern punishment for those responsible (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon apologizes to people, vows overhaul of police; Yongsan office chief and 5 others booked for investigation (Segye Times)
-- Seoul City Hall consumes twice as much electricity as London City Hall (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S.' E-6B Mercury strategic airborne command post aircraft flies over Korean Peninsula (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon only censures police without mentioning interior minister (Hankyoreh)
-- 'I did tell you that even mobilizing troops wouldn't have been enough' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Largest shareholder of Heungkuk Life Insurance takes steps to resolve call option case (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Japan's birthrate rebounds; S. Korea suffers low birthrate nightmare (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North brags of 'strategic' cruise missile tests (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Six suspects named in Itaewon probe (Korea Herald)
-- President vows police reforms over Itaewon tragedy (Korea Times)
(END)