Yoon moves into new presidential residence
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee have moved into the new presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul, officials said Tuesday, following months of renovation and other preparation.
Yoon left for work from the new residence Tuesday morning and went straight to an undisclosed location for a private event, according to the officials.
Yoon had commuted from his private home in Seocho-dong, southern Seoul, while the foreign minister's official residence was being remodeled into the new presidential residence.
The compound is located close to the presidential office, which Yoon relocated from Cheong Wa Dae to what used to be the defense ministry's headquarters in order to draw closer to the public.
The move was reportedly delayed several times as additional security measures were put in place around the new quarters.
The move is expected to shorten Yoon's commute from around 10 minutes to 5 minutes. His private home will reportedly be left vacant for now.
