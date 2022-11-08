LG Display showcases high-resolution stretchy display
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. said Tuesday it has developed 12-inch high-resolution stretchable displays, a technological breakthrough that can significantly expand the application scope of electronic devices.
The major display maker said its 12-inch elastic display, equipped with micro-LED lights, can be expanded by up to 20 percent in size while maintaining high picture quality.
The display is made of special silicon used in contact lenses, with "rubber band-like flexibility that allows it to be stretched up to 14 inches," the company said in news release.
"The display's free-form nature offers a cutting-edge solution surpassing the existing foldable and rollable technology," it said.
LG Display said the display can be easily attachable to "curved surfaces such as skin, clothing, furniture, automobiles and aircraft," potentially expanding its usage in a variety of fields including fashion, wearables, mobility and gaming.
In 2020, the South Korean government selected the panel maker for the national research and development project on next-generation display products.
Last month, the company reported operating losses for the July-September period on slowing demand for its key products and falling panel prices.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)