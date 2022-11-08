Go to Contents
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae cast for Disney+ original Star Wars series

10:25 November 08, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Smash-hit Netflix series "Squid Game" actor Lee Jung-jae will star in "The Acolyte," an upcoming Star Wars series to be streamed on Disney +, according to production company Lucasfilm.

"The Acolyte" is a mystery thriller written and directed by Leslye Headland for Disney+ and has begun production in Britain, Lucasfilm said in a release posted on its website Monday (local time).

Among other main cast members are Amandla Stenberg of "The Hate U Give," Manny Jacinto of "Nine Perfect Strangers," and Dafne Keen of "His Dark Materials".

The show will focus on the emergence of dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic Era, it said, without releasing its release schedule.

Leslye Headland (R), director of the upcoming original Star Wars series "The Acolyte," as well as series leads Lee Jung-jae (C) and Amandla Stenberg (L) are seen in this behind-the-scenes photo taken from the official Star Wars website. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

