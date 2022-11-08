Ruling party accuses opposition party of attempting to take political advantage of crush victims
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) accused the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) of attempting to take advantage of the Itaewon crowd crush for political gains after a DP lawmaker was caught reading a text calling for the disclosure of the names of the crush victims.
DP Rep. Moon Jin-seog was caught on press camera Monday reading the text message from an official at the DP-affiliated Institute for Democracy think tank that all possible means should be used to obtain the names, photos and other identities of the victims and establish a memorial space for them.
The tragedy killed 156 people, mostly in their 20s.
"An idea like this is ... an immoral act of politically taking advantage of the sorrow of the bereaved families," PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young said, calling the text message "shocking." "It openly laid bare the ulterior intentions the Democratic Party is holding."
On the DP's request to launch a parliamentary investigation and an independent counsel probe into the Halloween disaster, Joo said they could hamper efforts to uncover the truth and punish those who are responsible as such investigations require a parliamentary discussion and legal steps.
"If the ongoing investigation turns out to be insufficient, we will push ahead with a parliamentary investigation or a special counsel probe," Joo said.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)