(LEAD) Ex-defense minister released after arrest in fisheries official death case
By Park Boram
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court approved the release of former Defense Minister Suh Wook on Tuesday, 17 days after he was arrested in connection with the 2020 death of a fisheries official at the hands of North Korea.
The Seoul Central District Court approved Suh's release on the condition that he pays 100 million won (US$72,072) in a deposit, does not leave his designated residence or come in contact with other people related with the case, and must comply with prosecution or court summons.
The case centers on allegations that the previous Moon Jae-in administration concluded without sufficient evidence that the fisheries official was fatally shot by North Korea's military while attempting to defect to the North.
Suh, 59, was arrested on Oct. 22 on charges of ordering the deletion of intelligence reports suggesting the fisheries official did not intend to defect to the North. He also allegedly ordered subordinates to write false facts for a report for the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Earlier this week, Suh asked the court to reconsider the legality of his arrest, and the court held a hearing Monday.
During the hearing, Suh's lawyer claimed an extended detention of him could impair the exercising of his rights to defend himself while refuting the charges against him.
The prosecution is expected to indict Suh soon.
