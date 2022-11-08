Hyundai Department Store Q3 net profit up 10 pct to 69.3 bln won
13:59 November 08, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 69.3 billion won (US$50 million), up 10 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 94.1 percent on-year to 92.2 billion won. Revenue increased 48.4 percent to 1.37 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 56 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
