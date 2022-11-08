Yoon meets with Buddhist, Christian leaders to seek advice after Itaewon tragedy
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol met privately with Buddhist and Christian leaders on Tuesday to seek their advice on how to help the nation emerge from the tragedy of the Itaewon crowd crush, his office said.
Yoon met with Buddhist elders in the morning and then with Christian elders in the afternoon, his office said without giving their names.
When asked for details, a presidential official told reporters he would not elaborate further in case it leads to "misunderstandings," except to note that the president also attended Buddhist, Protestant and Catholic memorial services for the victims over the weekend.
"As an extension of that, he is continuing to meet with religious elders and seeking their advice on how to help the people overcome a national tragedy and unite and stand again through comfort and encouragement," the official said.
Yoon plans to meet with other faith leaders in the future as part of that effort, the official added.
