Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Kiwoom Securities Q3 net income down 46.9 pct to 124.1 bln won

17:52 November 08, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Kiwoom Securities Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 124.1 billion won (US$89.6 million), down 46.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 179.2 billion won, down 44.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 105.2 percent to 2.67 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 120 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK