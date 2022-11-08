(LEAD) Heroes' KBO postseason magic runs out in crushing Korean Series defeat

Playing so many high-stress games in such a short window took its toll on the Heroes, as youthful as their roster was. Their offense dried up in particular. They homered just once through the first five games, and the two dingers on Tuesday were too little, too late. Lee Jung-hoo and Yasiel Puig, their two best hitters, combined for six doubles but had only four RBIs together, an illustration of problems that hitters in front of them had getting on base.