Korean-language dailies

-- Investigators raid 55 locations over Itaewon crowd crush after Yoon's censuring of police for bungled response (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Rival parties wrangle over gov't handling of Itaewon crowd crush (Kookmin Daily)

-- Main opposition party to seek parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush (Donga Ilbo)

-- Itaewon crowd crush awakens danger of crowd surges in daily life (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Investigators raid 55 locations over Itaewon crowd crush, but Seoul city gov't excluded from raid (Segye Times)

-- Close confidant of opposition leader indicted for allegedly receiving illegal political funds (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Confidant of opposition leader indicted for alleged political fund law violation (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- With six months into office, Yoon loses public trust over his handling of state affairs (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korean firms in China face deepening biz setbacks amid China's prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Shinhan Bank succeeds in selling A$400 mln in Kangaroo bonds amid debt market concerns (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- In parliamentary review of 2023 nat'l budget, rival parties call for spending increase, hurting gov't fiscal soundness drive (Korea Economic Daily)

