(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 9)

The country's household debt alone is hovering at an explosive level. Outstanding household credit had reached 1,869.4 trillion won ($1.34 trillion) as of the end of June, up 6.4 trillion won from three months earlier, according to the Bank of Korea. And the number of households at high risk in terms of financial liabilities reached 381,000 as of the end of last year, the bank said last month. The combined debt volume of high-risk households as of last year amounted to 69.4 trillion won, making up 6.2 percent of the country's entire debt liabilities.