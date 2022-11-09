1956 -- The Jinbo (Progress) Party, Korea's first progressive party, is formed under the leadership of Cho Bong-am, a former independence activist of an underground communist organization during Japanese colonial rule (1910-45). Cho served as agricultural minister and a two-term lawmaker after Korea regained sovereignty. The party's reconciliatory approach toward North Korea and progressive position on social matters would later become a thorn in the side of President Rhee Syng-man, who promoted ties with the United States against North Korea. Cho was executed three years later on charges of violating the anti-communist National Security Law by conducting pro-North Korea activities. Some people have claimed Cho was brought to trial as a result of a plot by Rhee, his political rival, but no investigation has been conducted on the allegation.

