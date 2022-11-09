Doubleugames swings to red in Q3
07:54 November 09, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Doubleugames Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 6.5 billion won (US$4.7 million), swinging from a profit of 43.2 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 47.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 48.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 6.1 percent to 160 billion won.
The loss was 77.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keyword