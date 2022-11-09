Seoul shares open tad higher ahead of U.S. midterm election results
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday with investors paying keen attention to the U.S. midterm election results.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had increased 6.52 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,405.56 points as of 9:15 a.m.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Index added 1.02 percent and the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite advanced 0.49 percent.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.16 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.34 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor slipped 0.29 percent, but its smaller affiliate Kia rose 0.15 percent. Chemical giant LG Chem increased 0.14 percent.
The Korean won was changing hands at 1,379.5 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 5.4 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)