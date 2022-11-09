N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The North Korean missile that flew across its de facto maritime border with South Korea last week has been found to be an "SA-5" type similar to that used by Russia in the Ukraine war, South Korea's military said Wednesday.
The defense ministry announced the results of an interagency analysis of the debris of a missile that North Korea fired southward on Nov. 2 past the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the East Sea.
The debris is around 3 meters long and 2 meters wide, assessed to be that of an "SA-5" surface-to-air missile, given its appearance and feature, it said.
It can be used for a ground-to-ground strike purpose and Russia recently used a similar missile in its war in Ukraine, the ministry added.
(END)