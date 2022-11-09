Go to Contents
(LEAD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military

11:06 November 09, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details in paras 5-6; ADDS photos, bylines)
By Kim Soo-yeon and Chae Yun-hwan

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The North Korean missile that flew across its de facto maritime border with South Korea last week has been found to be an "SA-5" type similar to that used by Russia in the Ukraine war, South Korea's military said Wednesday.

The defense ministry announced the results of an interagency analysis of the debris of a missile that North Korea fired southward on Nov. 2 past the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the East Sea.

The debris is around 3 meters long and 2 meters wide, assessed to be that of an "SA-5" surface-to-air missile, given its appearance and feature, it said.

It can be used for a ground-to-ground strike purpose and Russia recently used a similar missile in its war in Ukraine, the ministry added.

This photo, provided by South Korea's defense ministry on Nov. 9, 2022, shows the retrieved debris of a missile that North Korea flew across its de facto maritime border with South Korea on Nov. 2. The Ministry of National Defense said the missile has been found to be an "SA-5" type similar to that used by Russia in the Ukraine war. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

It "strongly" condemned the North's SA-5 missile firing as a violation of the inter-Korean military agreement signed on Sept. 19, 2018, to reduce border tensions.

"Our military will not tolerate any North Korean provocation that poses a threat to our nationals' lives and safety. We will sternly deal with it with overwhelming capabilities based on the Seoul-Washington alliance," the ministry said.

This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Nov. 7, 2022, shows North Korea conducting "military operations" with missile tests between Nov. 2 and 5 in response to large-scale joint aerial drills of South Korea and the United States. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)


(END)

