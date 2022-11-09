Go to Contents
KT&G to release new heat-not-burn products in S. Korea

10:45 November 09, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp., South Korea's dominant tobacco company, said Wednesday it will add all-new heat-not-burn products in the domestic market to strengthen its cigarette-focused lineup.

KT&G will release the lil ABLE heat-not-burn or smokeless tobacco product and its premium version lil ABLE PREMIUM initially for local customers on Nov. 16, the company said in a statement.

Heat-not-burn products are electronic devices that, unlike e-cigarettes, contain tobacco. The tobacco is heated to a high temperature without setting it alight and creating smoke that the user sucks in.

In the July-September quarter, KT&G's net profit jumped 29 percent to 463 billion won (US$325 million) from 359 billion won a year earlier, helped by increased exports and a weak won.

Currently, KT&G earns 90 percent of its overall sales from the cigarette business division and the remaining 10 percent from the heat-not-burn division.

The company has been stepping up efforts to increase sales in the non-cigarette business division.

From January to September, net income climbed 21 percent to 1.06 trillion won from 878.58 billion won in the same period of last year.

This file photo offered by KT&G shows its all-new heat-not-burn product lil ABLE, which will be released in South Korea on Nov. 16, 2022. (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

