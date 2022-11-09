Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #PM #deregulation

PM presides over meeting on regulatory reforms

11:25 November 09, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday presided over a meeting on regulatory reforms, with discussions focused on revitalizing private investment in the maritime sector and ports.

Han told the meeting that the government and the private sector should step up cooperation to navigate through economic difficulties at home and abroad.

"With the global economic downturn and growing inflation concerns, there is a possibility that the dynamics of our industry and business will continue to slow down," Han said.

"Closer cooperation between the government and the private sector is more important than ever to overcome the crisis we face," Han said.

Wednesday's meeting was aimed at easing regulations to help the private sector increase its investment in the maritime sector and ports, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Since the inauguration of President Yoon Suk-yeol in May, the government has put its priority on reforming regulations.

So far, a total of 275 regulations have been improved, Han said.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks at a meeting on regulatory reforms on Nov. 9, 2022. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK