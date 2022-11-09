Wireless EV charging to be available next month
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Wireless charging for electric vehicles will be available in South Korea next month as part of the country's deregulation plans in the information technology sector, the ICT ministry said Wednesday.
The Ministry of Science and ICT said in a report submitted to a government meeting on regulatory reforms presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo that it will revise related rules to allocate frequency bands for wireless EV charging.
It said it will announce frequency spectrums for contactless EV charging before the end of this year after completing legal procedures next month.
Wireless charging is regarded as one of the key infrastructure projects to foster zero-carbon vehicles, helping EV owners get their vehicle charged by just parking it on a parking spot or even while driving.
In line with the deregulation plan, the ministry said it will expand the use of portable devices based on ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, a radio-based communication technology for short-range use, and fast and stable transmission of data.
When interacting with internet-connected devices, the technology helps users unlock doors without even pulling their phone out of their pocket or find keys or earbuds under a sofa.
The South Korean government has kept businesses from using the UWB technology at frequencies above 500 MHz, citing possible interference with communications radio waves from airplanes and ships.
From next month, the frequency limit will be lifted for smart devices whose UWB function is off when they enter an area with possible radio interference, the ministry added.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)