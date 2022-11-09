Go to Contents
Yoon's approval rating rises to four-month high of 38.2 pct: poll

14:46 November 09, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose to 38.2 percent, the highest level since July, a poll showed Wednesday.

Yoon's approval rating jumped 2.7 percentage points from the previous week to 38.2 percent, while his disapproval rating fell 2.1 percentage points to 59.4 percent, according to pollster Rnsearch. The poll was conducted on 1,023 adults nationwide from Saturday to Monday.

The pollster said it marked the highest approval rating since July and also the first time in four months that Yoon's disapproval rating has fallen below 60 percent.

"The rise was driven by higher approval ratings of those in their 20s to 40s and those outside of the Seoul metropolitan area, especially in Busan and South Gyeongsang Province," Rnsearch said, adding the rating may fluctuate depending on the government's response to the Itaewon tragedy.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a ceremony at a Seoul hotel on Nov. 7, 2022, to mark the eighth Middle Market Enterprises' Entrepreneurs Day. (Yonhap)

