S. Korea's Navy chief meets U.S. 7th Fleet commander
15:41 November 09, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Navy chief had discussions Wednesday with the commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet based in Japan on strengthening the combined defense posture against the growing threats from North Korea.
Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lee Jong-ho held the meeting with Vice Adm. Karl Thomas during his visit to the U.S. 7th Fleet's headquarters in Yokosuka, according to Lee's office.
The two sides agreed to strengthen maritime security cooperation to effectively deter and respond to North Korea's recent nuclear and missile threats, it said.
