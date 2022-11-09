(2nd D) N. Korea fires 1 SRBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea launched one short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch from an area in or around Sukchon, South Pyongan Province, at around 3:31 p.m.
Defense authorities are analyzing related details including the missile's speed, altitude and flight distance.
The North's latest provocation came as ballots are being counted in the U.S. mid-term elections. The South's military has been staging computer-simulated Taegeuk drills since Monday.
Pyongyang launched 35 missiles into the East and Yellow Seas between last Wednesday and Saturday in protest against an massive combined air exercise of the U.S. and South Korea, called Vigilant Storm.
