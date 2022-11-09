Celltrion Q3 net income up 18.2 pct to 166.9 bln won
15:42 November 09, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 166.9 billion won (US$122.3 million), up 18.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 28.1 percent on-year to 213.8 billion won. Sales increased 60.6 percent to 645.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 3.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
