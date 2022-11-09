F-4E fighter jet crash in August caused by engine nozzle defect: Air Force
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The crash of a South Korean F-4E fighter jet in August was caused by an engine nozzle problem, the Air Force said Wednesday.
It announced the outcome of its probe into the cause of the crash of the aircraft, introduced in 1979, into western waters at around 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 12. Two pilots escaped the aircraft safely and no damage to civilians was reported.
The jet was on its way back to its base in Suwon, 35km south of the capital Seoul, after conducting a mission.
The crash was attributable to a defect in the nozzle, the part that injects fuel into the engine on the right side, that triggered flames, according to the Air Force. It stressed that the accident is not directly related with the plane's aging.
