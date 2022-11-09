Defender wants to make parents proud by making World Cup squad
PAJU, South Korea, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, South Korean defender Kwon Kyung-won was one of three final cuts from the provisional roster. As tough as it was for Kwon to handle the news, his parents took it particularly hard.
With this year's World Cup in Qatar just weeks away, Kwon now wants to make his parents proud.
"I'd love to be able to tell them, 'I am going to the World Cup,'" Kwon told reporters Wednesday before a training session at the National Football Center in Paju, north of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province. "After missing out on the 2018 tournament, I really want to compete in this year's World Cup."
Kwon, who plays for Gamba Osaka, has taken turns with Ulsan Hyundai FC's Kim Young-gwon as the left-footed center back partner for Kim Min-jae, the rock on the backline for head coach Paulo Bento.
Kwon and Kim appear to have the inside track for spots on the final, 26-man World Cup roster, which will be announced Saturday, because they are the only two left-footed defenders with any experience with Kim Min-jae. Kwon has also shared the field with Kim Young-gwon.
"We've been playing together for so long and we have confidence in each other," Kwon said. "I don't have any preference as far as my partners go. We all trust each other."
Kwon said he won't rest easy until he sees his name on the final squad.
"There are other right-footed center backs who can handle the left side, but I am not really good at playing on the right side," Kwon said. "I don't think I am a shoo-in for the squad. I've been trying hard to improve my game, and I hope the coach sees my work ethic as something positive."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)