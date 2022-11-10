Korean-language dailies

-- Revised elementary, middle school textbooks become 'more conservative' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Red wave' fizzles out; Democrats fight better than expected in U.S. midterms (Kookmin Daily)

-- Interest rate for commercial paper soars to 13-year high as cash-strapped companies turn to short-term funds (Donga Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors launch compulsory probe against Jeong Jin-sang, hits DP leader's 'right arm' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Prosecutors close in on opposition leader Lee, launch compulsory probe against Jeong Jin-sang (Segye Times)

-- Democrats escape crushing defeat; Republicans fail to win big in U.S. midterms (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors raid office of opposition leader's close aide (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors raid National Assembly, DP headquarters; opposition slams it as 'political show' (Hankyoreh)

-- Prosecution targets DP leader's 'right-hand man' Jeong Jin-sang (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Companies turn to banks as funds dry up; loans to companies jump 13 tln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Republicans win back U.S. House; will IRA be revised? (Korea Economic Daily)

