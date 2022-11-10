Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Revised elementary, middle school textbooks become 'more conservative' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Red wave' fizzles out; Democrats fight better than expected in U.S. midterms (Kookmin Daily)
-- Interest rate for commercial paper soars to 13-year high as cash-strapped companies turn to short-term funds (Donga Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors launch compulsory probe against Jeong Jin-sang, hits DP leader's 'right arm' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors close in on opposition leader Lee, launch compulsory probe against Jeong Jin-sang (Segye Times)
-- Democrats escape crushing defeat; Republicans fail to win big in U.S. midterms (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors raid office of opposition leader's close aide (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors raid National Assembly, DP headquarters; opposition slams it as 'political show' (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecution targets DP leader's 'right-hand man' Jeong Jin-sang (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Companies turn to banks as funds dry up; loans to companies jump 13 tln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Republicans win back U.S. House; will IRA be revised? (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Hydrogen to get a big boost from the government (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Prosecution raids DP headquarters (Korea Herald)
-- N.K. fires another ballistic missile toward East Sea (Korea Times)
