Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:09 November 10, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- Revised elementary, middle school textbooks become 'more conservative' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Red wave' fizzles out; Democrats fight better than expected in U.S. midterms (Kookmin Daily)
-- Interest rate for commercial paper soars to 13-year high as cash-strapped companies turn to short-term funds (Donga Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors launch compulsory probe against Jeong Jin-sang, hits DP leader's 'right arm' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors close in on opposition leader Lee, launch compulsory probe against Jeong Jin-sang (Segye Times)
-- Democrats escape crushing defeat; Republicans fail to win big in U.S. midterms (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors raid office of opposition leader's close aide (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors raid National Assembly, DP headquarters; opposition slams it as 'political show' (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecution targets DP leader's 'right-hand man' Jeong Jin-sang (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Companies turn to banks as funds dry up; loans to companies jump 13 tln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Republicans win back U.S. House; will IRA be revised? (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Hydrogen to get a big boost from the government (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Prosecution raids DP headquarters (Korea Herald)
-- N.K. fires another ballistic missile toward East Sea (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK