Yoon says S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to take place in Southeast Asia
09:06 November 10, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday he will hold a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of upcoming regional gatherings in Southeast Asia.
Yoon made the remark to reporters a day before he leaves for Cambodia and Indonesia to attend summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Group of 20.
