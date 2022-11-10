SK Biopharmaceuticals remains in red in Q3
09:10 November 10, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net loss of 15 billion won (US$10.9 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 9.2 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 49.9 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 270.9 percent to 88.8 billion won.
The operating loss was 38.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
