SK Telecom Q3 net profit down 66.7 pct to 245.6 bln won
10:08 November 10, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 245.6 billion won (US$180.4 million), down 66.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 18.5 percent on-year to 465.6 billion won. Sales increased 3 percent to 4.34 trillion won.
The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 302.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keyword