KBO's ERA, strikeout leader disqualified from pitching award due to bullying history

"An Woo-jin is really a great player, but his candidacy goes against the spirit of the award, since Choi Dong-won almost had to quit baseball because he was also bullied and abused by teammates," said Kang Jin-soo, secretary-general of the foundation. "With school violence remaining an important social issue, we didn't want to leave this decision to our voters. The board of directors decided to keep An out of consideration."