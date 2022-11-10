S. Korea discusses MOUs on mobility, infrastructure in Saudi Arabia
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Saudi Arabia have recently discussed signing initial agreements for partnerships in future mobility and road infrastructure development, the transport ministry said Thursday.
Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong met with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, to discuss two separate memorandums of understanding (MOUs) on mobility and infrastructure development during his visit to the kingdom from Friday to Wednesday, the ministry said in a statement.
The two sides have agreed to finalize the timing for the MOUs' signing, it said, without giving a specific time frame.
Won also met with Nadhmi A. Al-Nasr, CEO of Saudi Arabia's Neom smart city project, and other local officials to promote South Korean companies with expertise and track records in overseas construction, IT, mobility and smart city projects.
More than 20 Korean companies held the One Team Korea road show in Saudi Arabia on Sunday on the sidelines of the minister's trip to the country. Over 60 local organizations and companies attended the road show to explore possible business opportunities, the statement said.
"This visit will provide significant momentum for both countries to strengthen their business partnerships," Won said. "The government will push forward the mobility and infrastructure MOUs."
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
