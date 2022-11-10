Korea Gas remains in red in Q3
13:48 November 10, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Korea Gas Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net loss of 278.2 billion won (US$202.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 143.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 7.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 99.8 percent to 10.73 trillion won.
The loss was 46.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keyword