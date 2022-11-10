Go to Contents
2nd prototype of KF-21 fighter jet succeeds in maiden flight: arms agency

14:14 November 10, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The second prototype of South Korea's homegrown fighter jet, the KF-21 "Boramae," made its successful maiden test flight Thursday, the country's arms agency said.

It took off at 9:49 a.m. and landed without a hitch at 10:24 a.m., according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

The first prototype of the 4.5th-generation fighter succeeded in its maiden flight on July 19.
