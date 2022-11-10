Kangwon Land Q3 net income up 265.9 pct to 74.7 bln won
15:37 November 10, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Kangwon Land Inc. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 74.7 billion won (US$54.2 million), up 265.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 389.1 percent on-year to 118.7 billion won. Sales increased 62.1 percent to 397.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 5.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Keyword