Mirae Asset Securities Q3 net profit down 69.3 pct to 104.4 bln won
15:49 November 10, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Mirae Asset Securities Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 104.4 billion won (US$75.8 million), down 69.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 62.3 percent on-year to 149.8 billion won. Sales increased 90.2 percent to 6.45 trillion won.
The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 152.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
