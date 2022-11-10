Veteran midfielder keeps focus on own performance, not opponents, ahead of World Cup
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Gearing up for what should be his second and final FIFA World Cup appearance, veteran South Korean midfielder Jung Woo-young said Thursday he will try to stay focused on his own game instead of worrying about opponents.
Jung, one of the mainstays in South Korea's midfield corps over the past few years, is expected to be on the 26-man squad to take on Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal in Group H in Qatar.
The 32-year-old said he is aware of some talented midfielders on those opposing teams, but the World Cup is not going to be about any individual battles on the field.
"We have to defend as a team, and we are all trying to focus on how we should play," Jung said at an online press conference ahead of South Korea's friendly against Iceland. "If we're physically and strategically ready to play the full 90 minutes, then I think we can be competitive against anybody."
Jung played all three South Korean matches at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and he feels the Qatar tournament, if he makes the team, will be his final World Cup. That has given Jung an extra dose of urgency.
"I had some trouble ramping back up after getting injured," Jung said of his left ankle and calf injuries from June. "I've been trying to get back to good form and I've not wasted a single day. My goal is to be even better than my peak from the past, and I think I am on the right path."
Compared to the buildup to the 2018 World Cup, there is much more stability around the national team, Jung said. Four years ago, head coach Shin Tae-yong had been in the job for less than a year, and Jung recalled that the team seemed to be scrambling to get ready for the World Cup.
The current head coach, Paulo Bento, has been at the helm for over four years. He has overseen the entire qualification process.
"We've had our challenges along the way but we've overcome them together as a team," Jung said. "I have high expectations for this year's team."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)