Thelma Therapeutics to raise 10 bln won via stock sale
16:38 November 10, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Thelma Therapeutics Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 10 billion won(US$7.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 14.28 million common shares at a price of 700 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
