JCS chief visits key Army operations unit
17:17 November 10, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top military officer stressed the importance of maintaining full readiness as he made an on-site inspection of the annual computer-simulated Taegeuk drills this week, his office said.
Gen. Kim Seung-kyum, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), visited the Army's Ground Operations Command in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, on the last day of the exercise that began Monday.
The practice, aimed at bolstering crisis management capabilities, came amid North Korea's unrelenting saber-rattling highlighted by a string of missile launches.
