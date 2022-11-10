G Enone Energy to raise 12.5 bln won via stock sale
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- G Enone Energy Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 12.5 billion won (US$9.1 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 5.56 million common shares at a price of 2,245 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
