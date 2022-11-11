Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- President mentions 'national interest' after MBC barred from presidential plane (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- DP leader Lee allegedly received 400 mln won over mayoral reelection in 2014 (Kookmin Daily)
-- Real estate regulations to be fully eased, excluding Seoul and 4 areas in Gyeonggi (Donga Ilbo)
-- Real estate regulations to be fully lifted, excluding 5 areas (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Daejang-dong group sent 400 mln won to Lee Jae-myung' (Segye Times)
-- Real estate regulations to be fully lifted, excluding Seoul and 4 areas in Gyeonggi (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Real estate regulations to be fully lifted, excluding Seoul and 4 areas in Gyeonggi (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon exercises outright media control over reports critical of power (Hankyoreh)
-- Close aides of Lee Jae-myung, Daejang-dong group in close relations for 10 years (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Corporate mergers worth tln won have been delayed (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- To prevent hard landing, real estate regulations to be lifted, excluding 'big 5' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- President bans MBC from Air Force One (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- What will Korean version of Indo-Pacific strategy look like? (Korea Herald)
-- Leaders of Korea, US, Japan to hold trilateral summit (Korea Times)
(END)