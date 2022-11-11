(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 11)

Now is the time for Yoon to listen attentively to the people's voices. Based on strict self-remorse, Yoon needs to conduct a sweeping innovation of the state affairs. He should embrace his political opponents including lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK). The cooperation of the DPK, in particular, is essential for Yoon to ensure his smooth sailing during his remaining term, as the DPK holds 169 of the 299-seat National Assembly. It is time for Yoon to exercise his political caliber.

(END)