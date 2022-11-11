NCSOFT Q3 net profit up 83 pct to 182.1 bln won
08:00 November 11, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- NCSOFT Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 182.1 billion won (US$132.2 million), up 83 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 50 percent on-year to 144.4 billion won. Sales increased 20.7 percent to 604.2 billion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 95.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keyword