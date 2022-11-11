S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases grow markedly on-week amid new wave concerns
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases continued to show a marked on-week growth Friday as the country is bracing for another virus wave in the winter, health authorities said.
The country reported 54,519 new COVID-19 infections, including 49 from overseas, bringing the total to 26,091,539, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
It marked a slight fall from the previous day's 55,365 cases, but it was larger than the 43,449 cases a week earlier.
The KDCA said a new wave of infections appears to have begun in earnest, and daily cases could surge to around 200,000 as early as December.
The country added 49 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the death toll to 29,571. The fatality rate was 0.11 percent.
The number of critically ill patients stood at 345, up 22 from a day earlier, the KDCA said.
In response to the resurgence, the government has been working to better protect vulnerable groups by enhancing monitoring and expanding vaccination and medication programs, rather than reimposing universal antivirus steps.
The government has decided to bring in oral COVID-19 treatment pills ahead of schedule next month. Starting Monday, the government also expanded bivalent booster shots to all adults aged over 18.
Indoor mask mandates and a seven-day mandatory quarantine for those infected with the virus remain in place.
