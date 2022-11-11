Jin Air to open Busan-Kota Kinabalu route next month
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Jin Air Co., the budget carrier unit of Korean Air Lines Co., said Friday it will open the Busan-Kota Kinabalu route next month as travel demand recovers amid eased COVID-19 virus curbs.
Jin Air will operate a 189-seat B737-800 on the route and provide seven flights a week starting Dec. 23. It will resume services on the Busan-Sapporo route in late December, the company said in a statement.
The company will be serving flights on nine international routes from Busan, 453 kilometers south of Seoul, at the end of this year. From Incheon, 15 international routes will be available.
Jin Air operates a fleet of 26 planes, consisting of 22 B737s and four B777-200ERs.
