Kolmar Korea Q3 net income down 5.8 pct to 6.5 bln won

09:43 November 11, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Kolmar Korea Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 6.5 billion won (US$4.8 million), down 5.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 18.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 12.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 25.9 percent to 473.5 billion won.

The operating profit was 18.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
