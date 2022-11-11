U.S. keeps S. Korea on 'monitoring list' for FX practices
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has again been placed on a list of countries to be closely monitored by the United States for currency practices, the U.S. Department of Treasury has said.
Asia's No. 4 economy has been placed on the list, along with China, Japan, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan, according to the Treasury's latest foreign exchange policy report Thursday (U.S. time).
Countries are put on the monitoring list when they meet two of the three criteria set by the U.S. Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act of 2015, also known as the 2015 Act.
The three criteria are a bilateral trade surplus of over US$15 billion with the United States, a material current account surplus of more than 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and persistent, one-sided intervention in the foreign currency market in at least eight months of a year with net purchases of over 2 percent of an economy's GDP over a 12-month period.
South Korea has been on the list since April 2016, except for the first half of 2019.
"Treasury estimates that the Korean authorities sold foreign exchange at increasing amounts throughout the twelve-month report period in line with increasingly rapid won depreciation," the department said in its report.
"Korea has well-developed institutions and markets, and should limit currency intervention to only exceptional circumstances of disorderly market conditions," it added.
