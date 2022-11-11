Korean Air to expand flights on Asia routes amid eased virus curbs
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's biggest carrier, said Friday it will expand the number of flights on routes to Asian countries from later this month as travel demand recovers amid eased COVID-19 curbs.
Korean Air will gradually resume routes from Incheon to Shanghai, Nanjing, Qingdao, Sapporo, Okinawa and Tel Aviv from Nov. 20 through Dec. 26, the company said in a statement.
It will provide one flight a week on the Chinese routes to Shanghai, Nanjing and Qingdao from Dec. 20, Dec. 7 and Dec. 11, respectively, while offering one flight per week on the two Japanese routes from Dec. 1 as well as on the Israel route from Dec. 26, it said.
The national flag carrier currently offers flights on 55 international routes, sharply down from 96 routes before the pandemic hit the airline industry in early 2020.
The company said it will consider increasing the number of flights on its major routes depending on market demand.
