Korea Electric Power remains in red in Q3
14:01 November 11, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 5.88 trillion won (US$4.4 billion), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 7.53 trillion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 936.7 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 20.1 percent to 19.77 trillion won.
The loss was 12.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
